To the person tasked with preparing the MVP trophy, kindly make sure that Nikola Jokic's name is spelled correctly.

The NBA might as well hand the award to Jokic after he led the Denver Nuggets over the Phoenix Suns, 125-123. He buried the game-winner with 11.5 seconds left to give Denver its third straight victory.

Jokic reached a triple-double in the early goings of the third quarter. He eventually finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 17 assists. He extended his league-leading triple-double count to 29.

According to StatMuse, the three-time MVP also became the only player in the last 40 years to log more than seven games with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists. He now has 17.

Someone should really invent a new word to aptly describe Jokic's brilliance. Nothing gives it justice anymore.

The Suns rallied from an eight-point deficit in the last three minutes and threatened to complete the upset. The 31-year-old Jokic, however, came to the Nuggets' aid anew with his clutch jumper.

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Phoenix still had a chance to steal the victory, but Devin Booker's three-pointer missed.

Jamal Murray backed up Jokic with 21 points and six assists, while Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson combined for 30 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Denver improved to 45-28 and is just one and a half games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the third spot in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets struggled with injuries all season, but with the roster nearly back in full strength and Jokic playing at an MVP level once again, no one would want to meet them in the playoffs.

They will face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.