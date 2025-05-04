The Denver Nuggets blew the Los Angeles Clippers out of the water in Game 7 on Saturday night, picking up a 120-101 victory to advance to the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. One of the big reasons the Nuggets were able to get past the Clippers was because of the play of Russell Westbrook off the bench. While it isn't always pretty, Westbrook knows how to make an impact, and he summed up that impact in the wake of this win.

At 36 years old, Westbrook is no longer the MVP-caliber player he was during his prime with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is still a valuable spark plug off the bench for Denver, though, as he averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game against the Clippers. The most important stat was Westbrook's three-point percentage, which clocked in at 41.9%, as his old Los Angeles squad dared him to shoot from behind the arc. Westbrook knows it doesn't always work, but he's committed to making the best play possible for his team.

“I think a lot,” Westbrook said after Game 7. “As much as people may not think, I'm very smart. And I understand the game, I understand what's going on. So I am thinking … I think it's my ability to be a force of nature on the floor, is what I pride myself on. So whatever that looks like.”

“It may be a turnover. It may be a missed shot. But it may be a steal. It may be a dunk. It may be a missed three. It may be a made three. It's gonna be all of that. So just, take it for it comes, and whatever happens you go with it. And I've always been like that, long as I leave it on the floor, and God willing, to go out and continue to compete, I'm grateful for it.”

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets turn attention to series vs. Thunder

Westbrook was crucial for Denver throughout this series, as he was able to space the floor on offense while hounding the Clippers guards on defense. If it weren't for his deflection off of James Harden late in Game 1, the Nuggets may not have come out on top, and considering how this series went to seven games, that play looms large for several obvious reasons now.

Denver will have to turn their attention to the second round of the playoffs quickly, as they now draw a tough matchup against Westbrook's old team, the Thunder, who are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Fresh off destroying the Memphis Grizzlies in a four-game sweep, the Thunder are healthy and well-rested, and they will provide the Nuggets with a serious challenge. This series is set to tip-off on Monday night, with Game 1 scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.