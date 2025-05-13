The Denver Nuggets are currently gearing up for a highly important Game 5 of their second-round series vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets had a golden opportunity to go up 3-1 in their series on Sunday but suffered through a brutal fourth quarter that left things tied at 2-2.

It's been a rough series for Russell Westbrook, who for the most part hasn't been able to cash in on the Thunder leaving him wide open from beyond the three-point line.

Recently, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported that, after the Nuggets lost Game 2 of their first-round series vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, “there'd been a heated discussion between Westbrook and Gordon in the locker room, multiple sources told ESPN. Gordon had challenged Westbrook about his attitude.”

“He's so immature,” one teammate said of Westbrook.

Westbrook has always been known to wear his emotions on his sleeve, which at times can be greatly inspirational in rallying his teammates and the crowd, but at other times can make matters a bit volatile when things aren't going his way.

Westbrook for the most part was excellent in the Nuggets' Round 1 win vs. Los Angeles, torching his former team when they left him open in the short corner. However, those same shots have not been falling in the last two games vs. the Thunder.

A critical game for the Nuggets

As deflating as Sunday's home loss was, the Nuggets still have an opportunity in front of them to advance to the Western Conference Finals. With Jayson Tatum's recent injury and the Cleveland Cavaliers on the brink of elimination, there's a good chance that whoever emerges from the Thunder-Nuggets series will become the favorite to win the NBA title.

The Nuggets will need to get off to a much better offensive start than they did in Game 4 as the team registered just eight points in the first quarter.

They'd also like to see a much more efficient performance from superstar Nikola Jokic, who had two rough shooting games in a row in front of the home crowd.

Game 5 is Tuesday evening at 9:30 PM ET.