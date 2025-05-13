The Denver Nuggets now find themselves in a best-of-three series after falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder 92-87 in Game 4. With the series tied 2-2, the Nuggets will need to find a way to regain some momentum as the series shifts back to Oklahoma City.

Despite the loss, Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray offered an optimistic outlook when reporters suggested they face an uphill battle ahead.

“It's not a funeral, guys,” said Murray. “Best out of three. We lost the game. Onto the next.”

Fatigue hinders both Nuggets and Thunder in Game 4

Game 4 came just 38 hours after a thrilling overtime Game 3 victory for the Nuggets. The lack of rest was glaringly evident for both teams, as in the first quarter, Denver scored just eight points. Both teams also combined for the worst field goal percentage in a playoff game in 21 years. The exhaustion continued for much of the first half, as both teams were a combined 2-for-24 from the field.

The Nuggets found their rhythm after halftime, opening the third quarter 6 for 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to build a seven-point lead. They would end up squandering that lead, as they simply ran out of gas down the stretch. They were suddenly allowing the Thunder to have more open shots, especially threes.

“We made some shots, so it was good to see the ball go in. That gave us some leg, but we weren't able to keep it up,” said Murray. “Just a rough day at the office. We had our chances, had some opportunities; our defense held up for most of the game. It was just a tough outing.”

Nikola Jokic finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds while adding four steals, but shot just 7 of 22 from the field. Aaron Gordon contributed a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds, while Christian Braun and Jamal Murray each added 17 points. In the end, the Nuggets' lack of bench depth really hurt them, as their starters were forced to practically run on fumes in a futile effort to take back the lead.

As the series shifts back to Oklahoma City for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5, the Nuggets will look to take the lead in the series once again. Plus, they might benefit from the small amount of extra rest thanks to a later tip-off time at 7:30 p.m. MT.