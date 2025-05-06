Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is feeling good after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of a NBA Playoffs series. Westbrook was filled with some sentimentality after returning to Oklahoma City, where he once played.

“I am always grateful and I am truly indebted to these fans, and the people here, that they chose to believe in me when I was a young teenager,” Westbrook joked to reporters after the game, per The Oklahoman. “The love is always there.”

Russell Westbrook on being back in OKC for a playoff game: pic.twitter.com/FAtNkFEjMl — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) May 6, 2025

Westbrook is now a member of the Nuggets. He helped his Denver squad defeat the Thunder on Monday night, 121-119. Westbrook scored 18 points in 30 minutes. He also assisted on the game-winning play, a perimeter shot from Aaron Gordon.

The veteran guard is climbing the scoring list of NBA point guards. Westbrook now has the fifth most playoff points in NBA history among point guards, per Polymarket Hoops.

Westbrook spent more than a decade playing for the Thunder. He was drafted by the franchise when they were still known as the Seattle SuperSonics, in 2008. He was never able to win an NBA championship in Oklahoma City.

Denver now has 1-0 lead in the playoff series against the Thunder.

The Nuggets looked solid against the Thunder

Denver got an incredible performance in the game from big man Nikola Jokic. Jokic finished the contest with 42 points and 22 rebounds. He continues to amaze with his performances on the floor.

The Nuggets are looking to return to the NBA Finals. Denver won the league championship in 2023, for the first time in franchise history.

The club seems to have the pieces to be able to do it. Westbrook and Jokic are a force to be reckoned with, and the club also has young stars in Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon. Those two players combined for 33 points on Monday.

While Denver didn't shoot the ball particularly well in the game, they made up for it on the glass. The Nuggets annihilated the Thunder in rebounds, 63-43. Oklahoma City must rebound the ball much better in order to stay alive in this series.

Westbrook joined the Nuggets just this season. He is a well-traveled veteran, having also played for the Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards. Westbrook is still looking for that ever elusive NBA title before he hangs up his sneakers one last time.

The Nuggets and Thunder play Game 2 of their series on Wednesday night.