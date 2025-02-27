Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic is known for his insane passing ability. His highlight reel includes many near-full-court heaves to teammates, as well as no-look passes.

Despite his talent in passing, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton says he could see Jokic playing a different position if he were to play football.

“I see a tight end, I don't see a quarterback,” Payton told Altitude Sports host Katy Winge. “It's one thing to pass. You also see someone who catches and has got real soft hands. I think what's very underrated or never discussed is how someone can accept a pass… he seems to have that.”

Following Payton's interview, ironically, Jokic would record a career-high 19 assists in the Nuggets' win over the Indiana Pacers.

Nuggets, Broncos coahes meet up in Indianapolis

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and his team were in Indianapolis on Monday to face the Pacers, while Broncos head coach Sean Payton was also in town for the NFL Combine. Before the game, the two coaches took the opportunity to meet up.

Despite being known for being one of the brightest offensive minds in football, according to Malone, Payton has quite an extensive knowledge of basketball as well.

“I didn't fully realize the extent of which he is a basketball guy, he's a basketball junkie…” Malone said during his postgame interview. “I thanked him for the job he's done for the Broncos… I've been here for 10 years, and I've seen quite a few Broncos coaches come and go, and for them to make the playoffs this year and to see the city get so excited… that was fun to see.”

Payton, as well as Broncos general manager George Paton, will have a busy week in Indianapolis. The pair will meticulously study hundreds of athletes at the NFL Combine and get a better look at prospects who could help shape the future of the Broncos' roster,

The Nuggets, on the other hand, will continue their four-game road trip with a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. They'll wrap up their travels with matchups against the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.