After Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon recovered from a hamstring injury, he aggravated the same right hamstring in Friday’s 102-100 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, while coach David Adelman is optimistic. He told reporters Gordon will undergo a complete evaluation on Saturday.

However, Adelman feels good about the severity of Gordon reaggravating his right hamstring, he said, per Altitude TV’s Kathy Winge.

“David Adelman said Aaron Gordon is optimistic the hamstring strain is not as bad, but they won’t know for sure until they get it fully evaluated,” Winge reported. “Adelman said “nobody made a mistake” in having Gordon play. They did the stress test & believed based on the results he was good.”

The Nuggets will most likely reveal their update on Gordon over the weekend.