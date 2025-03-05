Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA today. Jokic is the reigning NBA MVP, having collected already his third in four seasons. Jokic has also cemented his legacy by leading the Denver Nuggets to an NBA championship with him earning NBA Finals MVP.

Despite his lack of athleticism, the best aspect about his game has been his all-around prowess. As a result, he's certainly a triple-double machine on a nightly basis. Here are Nikola Jokic's 10 greatest triple-doubles, ranked.

1. Nikola Jokic joins Wilt Chamberlain

Stats: 35 points, 22 rebounds, and 17 assists vs. Sacramento Kings (01/23/2025)

Wilt Chamberlain was certainly something else back in the day. But fast-forward to today, the second player to register at least 35 points, 20 rebounds, and 15 assists comes in the form of Nikola Jokic. The reigning NBA MVP dominated the Sacramento Kings en route to a 132-123 Nuggets victory.

2. Nikola Jokic joins Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor

Stats: 40 points, 27 rebounds, and 10 assists vs. Charlotte Hornets (12/18/2022)

Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor were dominant players during their peak. In fact, they're the only players who were able to record at least a 40-25-10 in an official NBA game before Jokic entered the conversation after propelling the Nuggets to a 119-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

3. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray become first teammates with triple-doubles in same NBA Finals game

Stats: 32 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists vs. Miami Heat (06/07/2023)

Nikola Jokic cemented himself as one of the greats when he led the Denver Nuggets to the franchise's first NBA championship. In the process, The Joker collaborated with teammate Jamal Murray as they both registered triple-doubles in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals. It marked the first time in Finals history that teammates finished with the iconic feat in the same game.

4. Nikola Jokic passes Magic Johnson for third most triple-doubles

Stats: 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (12/05/2024)

Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jokic collected his 139th triple-double. Although the Nuggets took a 126-114 loss, The Joker could find some solace in surpassing Magic Johnson in the NBA all-time record books. For now, the only two players ahead of him includes Oscar Robertson and current teammate Russell Westbrook.

5. Nikola Jokic has perfect triple-double

Stats: 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12/28/2023)

Getting a triple-double is already difficult. However, doing it without missing a shot is efficiency on another level. Jokic reached that level against the Memphis Grizzlies in the middle of the 2023-24 season. He shot 11-of-11 from the field overall, including 1-of-1 from beyond the arc. He also converted 3-of-3 from the charity stripe in a masterclass performance made by Jokic.

6. Nikola Jokic is third NBA player to have a 20/20/15 game

Stats: 23 points, 20 rebounds, and 16 assists vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (11/06/2024)

Throughout NBA history, there have only been three players with a 20/20/15 game. The first was Chamberlain in 1968 and then Westbrook in 2019. Jokic entered the foray in 2024, when he had a monster game against the Oklahoma City Thunder early in the 2024-25 season.

7. Nikola Jokic has fastest triple-double in NBA history

Stats: 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 17 assists vs. Milwaukee Bucks (02/15/2018)

Jokic's all-around game is certainly in a class of its own. In fact, he holds the NBA record for the fastest triple-double in league history, accomplishing the feat in only 14 minutes and 33 seconds. To make matters more interesting, his numbers when it was all said and done could only be replicated by two other players. The short list only includes James Harden and Magic Johnson.

8. Nikola Jokic opens the new year with a bang

Stats: 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 15 assists vs. Atlanta Hawks (01/01/2025)

It was certainly a great way to open the new year for Nuggets fans when they witnessed the team make short work of the Atlanta Hawks, cruising to a 119-103 victory. But more importantly, it was another day at the office for Jokic. He tallied a 20-15-15 stat line. What made his numbers more shocking was he needed less than 30 minutes of playing time to accomplish it.

9. Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook make triple-double history

Stats: 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists vs. Brooklyn Nets (01/10/2025)

Having teammates register a triple-double in the same game is an enormous feat. However, when you put two triple-double machines in the same team, you can expect the unexpected. In fact, Jokic and Westbrook, two of the top-three NBA leaders in triple-doubles, conspired to become the first duo to achieve a triple-double in the same game multiple times in a regular season.

10. Nikola Jokic's first career triple-double

Stats: 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists vs. Milwaukee Bucks (02/03/2017)

These days, getting a triple-double has been the norm for Jokic. However, back when he was still new to the NBA, it actually took some time before he got his feet wet. NBA fans had to wait for his sophomore season before he registered his first triple-double. It came in a 121-117 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Little did anyone know that this would kickstart Jokic's triple-double barrage.