With the NBA offseason in full swing, many NBA players have decided to play for their home country's national team. One of the more notable players playing in the EuroBasket today is Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder, who's representing Germany as their captain. Unfortunately, it seems like some of the disrespect that plagued  some players in the States have followed them in Europe.

During Germany's game against Lithuania, two fans were kicked out after racially abusing players during the game. The German Basketball Association kicked both fans. FIBA later identified one fan via video football and banned said fan from attending any more games during this year's EuroBasket.

After the game, Schroder called out the fans who participated in the racial abuse. The Pistons guard said that those actions have no place in their sport.

“Making monkey noises, that's something I don't respect,” Schröder told reporters in German after the game, per ESPN. “No matter what status, insults, that's all fine. But racism simply doesn't belong in this sport. That's something that's not OK.”

Germany's head coach Alan Ibrahimagic also chimed in on the incident in question.

“I noticed that Dennis was very upset — and rightly so,” Ibrahimagic said. “Such things have no place in sports or competition. We hope this will calm down and can be resolved somehow.”

FIBA released a statement after the incident. “FIBA unequivocally condemns hate speech, discriminatory conduct and racist language in any form,” the group said. “Creating an inclusive, respectful and safe environment for players, teams, and fans remains a fundamental priority of our sport. FIBA has provided the relevant footage and information to local law enforcement authorities, who are continuing to investigate the matter.”

Schroder led Germany with 26 points in their dominant 107-88 win over Lithuania. The Germans, who won the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Schroder, are heading into the round of 16 with high expectations.

 

