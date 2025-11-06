Russell Westbrook has never been one to campaign for his legacy. He doesn’t need to. The box score, the longevity, the nightly impact, they speak loudly enough. And on Wednesday night in Sacramento, they echoed again.

Westbrook recorded 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Sacramento Kings’ 121-116 win over the Golden State Warriors, marking the 204th triple-double of his career and his first as a King. It was yet another chapter in one of the most dominant statistical resumes in NBA history.

Russ let the numbers speak for themself when asked when he believes he became the greatest rebounding guard of all-time pic.twitter.com/eLDwbktbHc — Chris Watkins (@ChrisMWatkins) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

When asked postgame when he believed he became the greatest rebounding guard in NBA history, Westbrook didn’t offer a label, a claim, or a debate.

He just smiled and nodded while the reporters were telling him his records. And the numbers do. They’re louder than any argument: Most triple-doubles in NBA history: 204. Most rebounds by a guard in league history and multiple seasons averaging double-digit rebounds

But beyond the triple-double milestone, it was the rebounding, particularly for a 6’3” guard, that carried the night.

For years, Westbrook has shattered conventional positional logic. Guards are supposed to track shooters, chase passing lanes, and push pace. Westbrook, however, has owned the glass like a power forward.

With 16 rebounds against Golden State, he again showcased both the anticipation and sheer physical force that have made him the league’s most productive rebounding guard, ever.

This latest performance came in a game in which Sacramento was severely shorthanded, missing Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Keegan Murray. With their frontcourt star out, Westbrook took on a larger rebounding burden and dominated it.

Time and again, he crashed the paint, fought through contact, and ripped down boards that kept the Kings in control of pace and flow.

“Every night is a dogfight,” Westbrook said. “If we knuckle up and compete at a high level, that’s something I want to bring.”

At 36 years old, in his 18th NBA season, on his seventh team, on a minimum contract, Westbrook is still setting the tone, not with words, not with nostalgia, but with production.

The numbers are still talking. And they’re still loud.