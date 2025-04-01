Recently, the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves were involved in a skirmish that resulted in seven ejections of both players and coaches. At the center of it all was Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, who has been in his fair share of altercations throughout his career, including most notably with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James several years ago.

The Pistons this year have become known for their gritty style of basketball, and recently, former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas took to his own “Gil's Arena Show” podcast to relay his thoughts on how this Pistons team compares to those of the 1980s.

“They’re known for rough and tough, gritty basketball, but they’re champions. Right, no one thinks of the Detroit Pistons as champs,” said Arenas. “Like they’re a championship city because the punching and the fighting and the bad boy style overlooked the two (titles). See the ‘04 wasn’t a bad boys team, they just were a great defensive team. This team is more like the bad boys style, which if no one noticed, that got quickly banned.”

Arenas then predicted that Stewart might be scapegoated by the NBA as a way to deter teams from engaging in that kind of play.

“So when I say this team has to tread lightly, that’s not the NBA today. It’s going to be one of those teams where Stewart himself, because everyone is looking at him as the engine of this type of style and he will be exiled for what’s going on there and replaced,” said Arenas.

A blast from the past

As Arenas referenced, the 1980s and early 1990s Detroit Pistons, known as the “Bad Boys,” were famous for their physical style of play, including most notably in their several playoff matchups against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

While this Pistons team may not be quite as menacing as the one 35 years ago, they still profile as one of the tougher teams in the current NBA landscape, led by Stewart, who has never backed down from an altercation.

In any case, the Pistons will next take the floor on Wednesday evening vs the Oklahoma City Thunder.