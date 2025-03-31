On Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons visited the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center and looked to continue their strong play despite the absence of Cade Cunningham due to injury. As one would recall, the Pistons are coming off an incredible victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday. But even though the Pistons suffered a 123-104 defeat in the end, there is a palpable shift in the way the team is carrying itself as they have made the leap from an also-ran to a legitimate playoff team this season.

There's nothing quite like going back to a team's roots, and this seems to be exactly what the Pistons are doing. On Sunday, the Pistons were involved in all-out brawl, with Ron Holland being in the middle of a play that triggered a full-blown altercation between him and Naz Reid that had certified enforcer Isaiah Stewart getting mixed up in the chaos.

In the aftermath of the chaos, three Pistons players got ejected (Holland, Stewart, and Marcus Sasser). But before Stewart left the court, he had something to say that would put a (happy) tear in the eyes of Detroit basketball fans who have been waiting for so long to see a team that embodies the rough and tumble nature of the Bad Boys Pistons.

“DETROIT! F*ck outta here.” — Isaiah Stewart was still repping Detroit after getting ejected 🍿 pic.twitter.com/375nieNYYM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

If there's anyone who embodies the throwback Bad Boys Pistons on this current roster, it's Stewart, a man who's gotten into plenty of scuffles over the course of his five-year NBA career. The 23-year-old big man is someone every team would want to have on their corner, and the Pistons will be very thankful that he is embracing what it means to bring back winning basketball to the Motor City.

Pistons near their first playoff appearance since 2019

The Pistons have been starved of winning basketball since the mid-2000s; they may have made the playoffs a few times in the 2010s, but they did so as the eight-seed. This time around, they still have a chance to get homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and with their nice young core, they are set up to succeed for years to come.

With Cade Cunningham leading the way, Jalen Duren making huge strides throughout the course of the season, Ausar Thompson reclaiming his spot as one of their brightest young prospects, and head coach JB Bickerstaff leading the way — not to mention the team's group of rugged enforcers ready to muck things up at any moment — these Pistons won't be an easy matchup at all in the playoffs especially when they can play like they have nothing to lose.