After missing the Detroit Pistons' last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Cade Cunningham is questionable to face the Houston Rockets on Friday night with a lingering hip injury. Cunningham headlines a lengthy injury report for Detroit, which includes multiple rotational players. Here is everything we know about Cade Cunningham's injury and his playing status against the Rockets.

Cade Cunningham injury status vs. Rockets

Cunningham's hip has been bothering him for a few weeks now, and it forced him to sit out of the Pistons' 112-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The star point guard was dealing with an additional illness, which also has him questionable to return on Friday.

Cunningham missed two games earlier in the month due to wrist and hip injuries, but he returned to play the next three before sitting out on Wednesday. His hip still appears to be causing pain, but this recent absence seems to be caused more by his illness than any injuries.

Unless his illness lingers, Cunningham should have a good chance to return Friday night. The illness seems to be spreading in the locker room, with Caris LeVert and Ron Holland also listed on the injury report with the same issue.

Despite his absence, the Pistons collected their fourth consecutive victory to improve to 32-10 and maintain their cushy lead atop the Eastern Conference. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gave Daniss Jenkins the spot start in Cunningham's absence, despite him being a DNP the game before. Jenkins responded with 17 points on 5-for-12 shooting in 27 minutes.

Cunningham's absence also gave Marcus Sasser more minutes and facilitating opportunities off the bench. Many assumed Sasser would get the start sans Cunningham, but he instead added nine points and tied Jenkins with a team-high four assists in 21 minutes off the bench.

If Cunningham misses another game, expect one of Sasser or Jenkins to earn another start. Jaden Ivey, who played 18 minutes off the bench on Wednesday, would also see an increased run.

Illnesses can be tricky, making it crucial to check Cunningham's status closer to tip-off. However, as of Friday morning, consider him on the right side of questionable to return from a one-game absence.

Pistons injury report

Cade Cunningham — Questionable; illness and hip contusion

Ron Holland II — Probable; illness

Isaac Jones — OUT; G-League

Caris LeVert — Questionable; illness

Wendell Moore Jr. — OUT; G-League

Duncan Robinson — Probable; low back pain

Tolu Smith — OUT; G-League

Rockets injury report

NA; Not yet submitted (second night of a back-to-back)