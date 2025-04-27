The New York Knicks picked up a huge 94-93 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of the first round to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, but it did not come without controversy, as Josh Hart was not called for a foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s attempt at a game-winning 3-pointer. After the game, crew chief David Guthrie said that the call on the floor was incorrect.

“During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play,” David Guthrie said, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. “After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called.”

On the possession, the Pistons went to Cade Cunningham, who missed the shot. Then, the ball kicked out to Hardaway in the corner, where he attempted the shot in question. A foul was not called on Josh Hart, Hardaway missed the shot, and then time expired and the Knicks came away victorious.

It was another nail-biting win for the Knicks in this series. All three of their victories came in close games. Game 1 was a comeback victory at Madison Square Garden. They almost pulled off a similar feat, but the comeback attempt came up short. In Game 3, the Knicks came away with a two-point win after some clutch buckets in the waning minutes. On Sunday, Karl-Anthony Towns' tough buckets down the stretch gave the Knicks the lead and put them in position to get a stop and win.

The Knicks will now head back home to try to close out the series in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Given how close these games have been, this series is far from over. It will be interesting to see if this series ends in five games, or if the Pistons are able to extend it.