The New York Knicks were on the ropes against the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of their first-round series. After leading by 16 points in the first half, the Knicks found themselves down 11 points in the fourth quarter. Jalen Brunson willed New York back into the game despite suffering an injury, and then Karl-Anthony Towns delivered the biggest shots in the final minutes.

With the Knicks down 93-89, Towns buried an extremely difficult fadeaway jumper to make it 93-91 Pistons with 1:29 left. After a Cade Cunningham miss, KAT knocked down what would ultimately be the game-winner in the form of a long 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock.

A Cunningham turnover and a Brunson miss gave Detroit a final chance. Cunningham missed a good look to take the lead, but Tim Hardaway Jr. found himself with the loose ball in the corner and a chance to win the game. However, his attempt was way off because it looked like he got fouled by Josh Hart. There was no call, and New York escaped Detroit with a 94-93 win and a 3-1 series lead.

Pistons fans were FURIOUS about this no-call involving some contact with Josh Hart on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s potential game-winner

Towns scored eight of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, while Brunson poured in 15 of his game-high 32 points in the final frame. Those 23 points scored between the two Knicks stars outscored the entire Pistons team in the fourth quarter. Brunson doing this was even more impressive given the injury he suffered in the second half. The Knicks star was forced to limp to the locker room, only to return to the game and dominate when it really mattered.

It has been an eventful series for KAT, Brunson and the Knicks, with plenty of drama and emotions running high. Towns got into it with Tobias Harris earlier in Game 4, but KAT got the last laugh with his clutch buckets.

New York will look to end the series at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.