The Detroit Pistons continue their roll as one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Even on another night with a shorthanded roster, the Pistons were triumphant against the Indiana Pacers, 127-112. This marks their 10th consecutive win and boosts their regular-season record to 12-2 as the number one team in the Eastern Conference. This is the Pistons' first 10-game winning streak since 2008 and has helped anchor an undefeated November schedule.

Detroit continues to muscle its way to victories with plenty of injured starters recovering. The Pistons have been playing without the availability of Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, and Ausar Thompson over the last several games. Their backcourt depth has also been somewhat limited all season, since guards Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser have been inactive all season. Pistons' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff opened up to the media about what has been the driving force for his team despite their injuries.

“Our defense. That’s the most important thing for us. When we commit to the defensive end of the floor, it triggers everything we do offensively,” Bickerstaff explained. “We feel like we’re an elite transition basketball team, so when we’re getting stops, it allows our guys to get out and create early opportunities. Even if it’s not a dunk or layup initially, it makes a force. Now they’re chasing us, and we’re getting the buckets that we’re looking for.”

Defense has been a reliable calling card for the Pistons with the second-best defensive rating in the NBA. The Pacers were limited to 42% shooting from the field and 29% from 3-point range. The Pistons also managed to force 21 Indiana turnovers, which aided their transition scoring with 14 fast-break points.

Another key focus to the Pistons' identity is their production in the paint, where they rank first throughout the NBA. That advantage continued for Detroit on Monday as they scored 66 points and limited Indiana to only 48.

The return of Jalen Duren

The Pistons have been without starting center Jalen Duren for the past two games due to an ankle injury. His presence was a clear factor in his return against the Pacers. Duren recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 31 points and 15 rebounds.

The offensive breakthrough of Duren's game continues to be a pivotal part of Detroit's success this season. His efficiency was also a standout note as he knocked down 12-of-13 attempts from the field. Duren's scoring normally comes from around the paint against opponents. However, he managed to show the continuing potential of his scoring growth by also hitting a couple of jump shots. Bickerstaff was raving about the growth of his starting 22-year-old center during the postgame media session.

“We knew after finishing last year, what our expectations were of him (Jalen Duren) and how we were going to most improve. It was one of those things that, organizationally, we made the decision to continue to grow our young players, and giving them all a plan to see them grow. JD executed the plan and worked – worked, and worked, and worked – all summer long to get himself in position to do what he’s done,” Bickerstaff stated.

Point guard Daniss Jenkins continues to flourish as a starter, scoring 26 points with eight assists. Guard Javonte Green came off the bench and chipped in 20 points to help in the Pistons' victory.