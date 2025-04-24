The Detroit Pistons are back at home with the series tied 1-1 against the New York Knicks, and some think they have a good chance of upsetting them. Game 2 showed that the Pistons have a fighting chance, and Cade Cunningham was the star in that one, finishing with 33 points. All season, Cunningham has shown that he's the real deal, and he's led the Pistons to the playoffs this season.

Though this series contains Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, two players who have been at the top of their game for the past few seasons, some think that they aren't the best players in this series, one that includes Michael Wilbon.

“I love Jalen Brunson. Cade Cunningham's the best player in this series,” Wilbon said on NBA Today. “We're going to look back two years max, he's going to be an All-League player perennially. We see that coming out now.”

"I love Jalen Brunson. Cade Cunningham's the best player in this series." —@RealMikeWilbon on Pistons-Knicks 😳 pic.twitter.com/RL1cwRI34u — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a bold statement from Wilbon, but the way that Cunningham has played this season, it wouldn't be far-fetched. Cunningham has also dominated the Knicks in the regular season this year, and it almost feels like he has their number. If the Knicks want to win this series, it's one person they have to stop, and it's Cunningham.

Do the Pistons have the best player in their series vs. Knicks?

Wilbon has not been the only player to say that Cunningham is the best player in the series, as Charles Barkley echoed the same sentiments.

“He has been – best player in the series. Going into the series, he's the best player… You know I like Brunson. That guy's (Cunningham) the best player on the court in the series,” Barkley said on TNT.

Cunningham may be the best player in the series, but almost everyone believes that the Knicks are going to win the series. They have Brunson and Towns, who have been a great duo in their first year playing with each other, and Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart have been special this season as well.

The Pistons are still quite young, and this is their first time in a playoff series together, so some will look at their inexperience to say that they'll lose. One thing that the Pistons have shown this season is that they're tough and won't back down from anybody, regardless of who they're facing.