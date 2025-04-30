The Detroit Pistons are still alive, and rookie Ausar Thompson has no doubts about what’s coming next. After a thrilling 106–103 win over the New York Knicks in Game 5, Thompson was asked how confident he is that the Pistons can push the series to a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden. His answer was just two words: “Super-confident.”

Thompson’s belief isn’t just talk. The rookie delivered one of his most complete performances of the season in the biggest game of his young career. He tied his career high with 22 points, shooting 8-of-10 from the field, while also grabbing seven rebounds and adding two blocks in 29 minutes. Thompson’s length and athleticism were critical on both ends, particularly as he helped slow down Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who finished with just 16 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

Entering the game down 3–1 in the series, Detroit showed no signs of backing down on the road. Cade Cunningham led the way with 24 points, including 13 in a clutch fourth quarter, and added eight rebounds and eight assists. Tobias Harris chipped in with 17 points, and Jalen Duren controlled the paint with 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Pistons trailed by five at the half but stormed back in the second half behind their young core and some gritty defense. Detroit limited New York’s transition offense and forced key turnovers down the stretch, capitalizing with fast-break points and momentum-shifting plays.

One of those moments came late in the third quarter, when Thompson swatted a shot in the lane, then sprinted downcourt for a thunderous dunk that tied the game and brought the Pistons bench to its feet. It was a play that symbolized the kind of energy and confidence Thompson has brought to the team all season.

Game 6 will take place Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. With the series now 3–2 in favor of New York, the Pistons will try to ride their home-court energy to even the series.

Ausar Thompson may be a rookie, but his mindset and play are anything but. His confidence is contagious, and if Game 5 is any indication, the Pistons are far from finished.