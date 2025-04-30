The Detroit Pistons came into Tuesday night with their backs against the wall after a controversial finish in Game 4, but they responded impressively despite being very inexperienced in these spots. The Pistons threw punches back and forth with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden before coming out with a 106-103 win in Game 5 to send the series back to Detroit.

For much of the second half, it looked like the Knicks were going to come out on top and close the series out. However, a number of big plays from both Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson kept the Pistons in front.

In the end, the Knicks had a chance to tie the game down by three with just seconds remaining, but the Pistons elected to foul in order to not allow the Knicks to get a shot off. Deuce McBride missed the first free throw, and then he missed the second free throw on purpose, but the Pistons tipped the ball out and time expired on the game.

PISTONS FORCE GAME 6 BACK IN DETROIT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tlyy93IPJm — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the wild ending, Pistons fans were pumped that their season is still alive.

Pistons In 7 pic.twitter.com/f6sPtCef61 — 💫 (@NewMediaSports_) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

PISTONS. IN. 7. pic.twitter.com/WNM0PZLagU — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Pistons will feel like they should be ahead in this series after the way Game 4 ended. With Detroit down by one, Tim Hardaway Jr. was seemingly fouled on a potential game-winning 3-point attempt, but it wasn't called.

Now, however, the Pistons will be playing with a ton of confidence heading back to Detroit for Game 6. After letting Game 1 slip away from them in the fourth quarter and losing Game 4 in heartbreaking fashion, the Pistons have proven that they can play with the Knicks on any court.

If the Pistons can get a win in Game 6, all of the pressure will be on the Knicks heading back home for Game 7 while the Pistons will be playing with house money. Detroit also has a 2-1 record in New York in this series, so a potential Game 7 would be very interesting if Detroit can get a win at home in Game 6.