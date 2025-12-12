The Minnesota Vikings are hoping to put together a winning streak when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. They hammered the Washington Commanders in Week 14, putting an end to their painful 4-game losing streak.

T.J. Hockenson said today his shin injury was just a bone bruise he expects won't affect him much on Sunday night. Christian Darrisaw's status is the one worth watching; he last missed back-to-back days before the Seahawks game, before being limited on Friday.

Beating the Cowboys may be far more difficult than shutting out the Commanders. The Vikings have several injuries that limited two of their key performers in Thursday's practice. Tight end T.J. Hockenson was impacted by a bruise to his shin that kept him from going all out after missing Wednesday's practice.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison was slowed by an Achilles issue. If he is slowed during the game, the Vikings won't be able to depend on his speed and big-play ability against the vulnerable Dallas pass defense.

The biggest issue could be the absence of left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday as a result of knee soreness. Darrisaw played effectively in the 31-0 victory over Washington, but he did not play in the previous game against the Seattle Seahawks after missing two days of practice that week.

Vikings, Cowboys could play high-scoring game

The Vikings have struggled on offense most of the season, but they were able to find their stride against the Commanders. J.J. McCarthy led Minnesota to scoring drives on the Vikings' first two possessions of the game, and that allowed the quarterback to relax after several disappointing performances.

If the Vikings can get off to another sharp start behind McCarthy, star wideout Justin Jefferson and the running back duo of Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones, they should be able to compete with the Cowboys. Dallas has the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the league.

Dak Prescott is in the middle of an outstanding season, and he has developed a sharp relationship with wideout George Pickens. If CeeDee Lamb can hold on to the passes that Prescott throws his way, the Cowboys could light up the scoreboard.