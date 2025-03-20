The Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham maximized their national spotlight on ESPN against the Miami Heat.

Cunningham carried the Pistons to a 116-113 final score with a superstar performance. Detroit's All-Star guard recorded his ninth triple-double of the season, scoring 25 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and dishing 11 assists. The heroic night for Cunningham was capped off by a game-winning triple off the glass that gave the Pistons a three-point lead with 0.6 seconds left.

Cunningham spoke on what the big stage meant to him and how it felt to deliver in the clutch for Detroit.

“It's a great feeling. It's hard to put into words for real. That was my first three ball game-winner. It's fun man. This is the stuff you always dream of as a kid in the driveway when you're counting down in your hear head and you shoot the ball,” Cunningham explained via the NBA in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “To be on the biggest stage doing this is what I love to do. I know I'm blessed and I just try to represent God's light as much as I can and glorify him with everything.

Miami maintained a lead over the Pistons through the majority of the matchup. The Pistons kept the deficit close and managed to take over in the fourth quarter. Cunningham gave Detroit a two-point lead after center Jalen Duren grabbed a key offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to the star guard for a three with under a minute left.

Then, Heat guard Tyler Herro tied the game by hitting two free throws with five seconds left in the contest. Following a Detroit timeout, Cunningham sealed the Pistons' second straight victory with a dagger three at the top of the key over Heat big man Bam Adebayo.

The Pistons have leaned on their All-Star guard heavily throughout the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff explained his thought process of the last possession to the media after the game.

“You just got to get him the ball. You try to get the ball in his hands and occupy the guys around him. You know that Cade's going to be able to get his shot off,” Bickerstaff said, via Fanduel Sports Network Detroit. “He's got the size, he's got the skill. You know he's going to get his look. We told him to go win the game and he went and got it done.”

Milestone stat for Cade Cunningham makes him award eligible

Wednesday night marked the 65th game played by Cunningham this regular season. The new rule implemented by the NBA requires players to play at least 65 games in order to qualify for postseason awards. This achievement opens a door for Cunningham where he could be named to an All-NBA team. Cunningham is also the current favorite to win the NBA Most Improved Player award according to Vegas Insider.

Cunningham has now played the most games in one season throughout his four-year career. His availability has lifted his career to new heights and helped rejuvenate the Pistons with a 39-31 record, and they are on their way to their first postseason appearance since 2019. Cunningham has full support from his teammates like Jalen Duren for the All-NBA consideration.

“We’re still trying to make a case for that? Man,” Duren stated, via Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press. “If you don’t know that by now, not only are you not watching us, you’re not watching basketball. He’s been the best guard in the NBA all year, if you ask me. Watch the games, man.”