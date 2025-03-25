Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made a strong statement about Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and the franchise’s future on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“I’m a say it here first… Cade Cunningham will bring a championship back to Detroit,” Green said.

“I think he will. I think I see it happening, he got the mentality, he got the talent, he got the demeanor, he got the size – which a lot of people underrate – to put a team on his shoulders and actually carry. Cade Cunningham will bring a championship basketball, championship rings, at least a ring back to the Detroit Pistons,” Green added.

"Imma say it here first, Cade Cunningham will bring a championship back to Detroit." Draymond Green with some HIGH praise for Cade and the Pistons

He continued by acknowledging the importance of the organization’s front office moves and structure.

“Obviously, I understand how important franchising organizations is to that… ownership and then bringing in Trajan Langdon, I think is a big deal. Trajan is ready to take that next step. So, I don’t know when it’s gonna be, because I still think they got some fine tuning of the roster and different stuff that need to happen over the course of time. But Cade Cunningham will bring a championship back to Detroit.”

Draymond Green praises Cade Cunningham as Pistons rise from bottom dweller to playoff contender

Cunningham, now in his fourth NBA season, is producing the best numbers of his career. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 25.7 points, 9.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range across 66 games. His consistent performances have helped revitalize a Pistons franchise that had been near the bottom of the standings in recent years.

Cunningham earned his first career All-Star selection earlier this season in San Francisco, becoming the first Pistons player to make the All-Star team since Blake Griffin in 2019. His leadership and playmaking have played a key role in Detroit’s turnaround.

The Pistons currently hold a 40-32 record, placing them sixth in the Eastern Conference. They remain only 2.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers (42-29) for the fourth seed. Detroit is on track to make its first playoff appearance since 2019, when the team was swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Earlier this season, the Pistons put together an eight-game winning streak, their longest since 2008. The run marked a sharp contrast to last year’s struggles when Detroit finished with a 14-68 record and tied the NBA’s all-time record for consecutive losses in a single season with 28.

With Cunningham emerging as a franchise cornerstone and front office leadership undergoing key changes, the Pistons have reestablished themselves as a competitive force in the Eastern Conference. Green’s comments reflect growing league-wide recognition of Cunningham’s impact and the potential ceiling of the Pistons’ young core.

Detroit will continue its playoff push Tuesday night in a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (31-39). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.