The Detroit Pistons have been arguably the biggest surprise story in the NBA this year, currently leading the Eastern Conference with an 11-2 record. While Cade Cunningham has missed the last couple of games due to injury, the team has showcased its depth in winning both without him, expanding its lead over the rest of the East in the process.

Recently, Cunningham took to Boardroom with Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant and shared how having a daughter when he was in high school helped shape his path to the NBA.

“That is insane. I didn't know that until you got drafted, and to go through all of that in your junior and senior year. I would have never known. You walk around here like a grown up and that’s why we respect you,” said Durant.

“That’ll make you grow up though,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham also spoke on how having a daughter as a teen helped him make his college decision.

“My family was so supportive of me. Whenever all that stuff was going on, they were like, ‘You’ve been begging to go, now go for it. We got Riley, go for it.’ Going through college they were the same. They were so like, ‘We got your daughter.’ that I really had the option to go anywhere,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham ended up going to Oklahoma State University for one year prior to becoming the number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He has since guided the Pistons through some tumultuous times, including a record 28-game losing streak during the 2023-24 season, before making it to the playoffs for the first time last year and now seeming to be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons will next take the floor on Monday evening vs the Indiana Pacers.