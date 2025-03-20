The Detroit Pistons are still undefeated in their current road trip after Cade Cunningham drained a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer Wednesday night in South Beach against the Miami Heat.

With the game tied at 113-113 and with only seconds left in regulation, Cunningham took the inbound pass and put the ball on the floor before taking a shot right in the face of Heat big man Bam Adebayo.

CADE CUNNINGHAM WITH THE GAME-WINNER 😱pic.twitter.com/jl0rhuNcwY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 116-113 victory against the Heat was the second in a row for Cunningham and the Pistons, who entered the contest fresh off a 127-81 win in the Big Easy over the New Orleans Pelicans last Monday.

Of course, Cunningham's game-winner has the internet abuzz with reactions.

“Ok pistons. You have my attention,” a fan said.

Another one shared: “THIS IS WHAT THE FUTURE FACE OF THE LEAGUE LOOKS LIKE”

“Both Detroit and Cade needs to be respected .. I could easily see them upsetting the favourites in the east,” a social media user commented.

“This Pistons team is special. Detroit is back. Between them and the Cavs, the East is officially on the rise again,” read another comment.

Cunningham did more than just sink the game-winning bucket for the Pistons, as he also stuffed the stat sheets with a triple-double. The former top-pick overall in the 2021 NBA draft also had 12 rebounds and 11 assists to go along with two blocks and a steal while shooting 11-for-25 from the field and 3-for-4 from deep in 36 minutes of action versus the Heat.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboys star's heroics against the Heat further improved the chances of the Pistons to score a sure seat in the upcoming 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Following their latest victory, the Pistons increased their lead to 5.5 games over the Atlanta Hawks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They are also just a game behind the Indiana Pacers at the time of this writing for the No. 4 spot in the conference.

The 39-31 Pistons will look to notch their 40th win of the season this coming Friday against the struggling Dallas Mavericks to finsih a three-0game road trip. The last time Detroit won at least 40 games in a season was during the 2018-19 campaign when the Pistons also most recently made it to the playoffs.