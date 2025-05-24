May 24, 2025 at 1:02 AM ET

Detroit Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham's spectacular performances throughout the 2024-25 season is going to earn him a massive contract in the near future.

The NBA revealed their three All-NBA teams, naming the 15 players who met the criteria as the best performing stars throughout the regular season. The main requirement was to play 65 regular-season games, which Cunningham did by making 70 appearances.

He landed on the third team, joining the likes of James Harden, Tyrese Haliburton, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jalen Williams. This marked his first All-NBA selection, emphasizing the growth he made in becoming a reliable star for the Pistons.

Not only that, but he will also be eligible for a big contract this offseason, per NBA insider Bobby Marks. If he didn't get All-NBA, he would be due for a rookie extension of $224 million. But since he achieved the huge feat, he can now earn as much as $269 million, a $45 million increase from the original extension.

What lies ahead for Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Considering how Cade Cunningham's rise as a star played a huge role in the Pistons' remarkable rise, the increase for his rookie max extension makes plenty of sense.

Cunningham averaged 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and a steal per game. He shot 46.9% from the field, including 35.6% from beyond the arc, and 84.6% from the free-throw line. He also earned an All-Star selection, the first of his young career.

His immense growth allowed the Pistons to improve from 14 wins last year to 44 wins, an improvement of # victories. This helped them secure the sixth seed in the East standings, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Cunningham and the Pistons put up a remarkable fight against the New York Knicks, pushing them to six games. Their wins against them were the franchise's first since the 2008 East Finals, emphasizing how important it was for Detroit to return to a positive status as playoff contenders.

The Pistons would certainly reward Cunningham for his efforts with the rookie max extension. And after that, they will focus on maintaining their young core that will propel them higher into the conversation as a dark horse for years to come