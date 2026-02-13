With Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham leading the team to major success this season, the point guard is looking to also bring his talents and display them on an international stage. As Cunningham led the Pistons to blow out the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, the team heads into the All-Star break feeling good, though the star speaks about a future where he is performing on the Olympic stage.

The next event is in 2028, when the Olympics will be in Los Angeles, California, as there is no denying that judged by 2024 Team USA and other squads, names such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant were at the forefront. With them not getting any younger, Cunningham could be one of the players that the torch gets passed to, speaking on how he could “take the torch.”

“I could take the torch by continuing to work, continue to be better each and every year, continue to take steps as far as leading this team to more and more wins,” Cunningham said, via AndScape. “Winning the championship is the ultimate goal. And then once that happens, staying poised and staying humble, coming back the next year and working every game. It’s a process.

“There’s a lot of different things that go into it,” Cunningham continued. “All those [top] guys did all that stuff and put the work in. So, that’s what I want to do.”

Pistons' Cade Cunningham speaks on his long-term plan

While the Pistons are past the trade deadline and into the All-Star break, the team will be in contention for the postseason as they're No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. This has been all part of Cunningham's “long-term plan,” which includes being an All-Star, winning a championship for Detroit, and being in the Olympics.

“The L.A. All-Star Game was part of that plan,” Cunningham said. “I wanted to make sure I’m in there. And then win a championship and be an Olympic point guard.”

At any rate, the Pistons are 40-13, at the top of the East, as the team looks to build a comfortable lead.