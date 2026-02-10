For the first time in nearly two decades, the Detroit Pistons are positioned to begin the playoffs with a top-four seed, putting them in a unique position at the 2026 NBA trade deadline. The Pistons used their position to trade backup guard Jaden Ivey's expiring contract for Kevin Huerter and a pick swap.

With 30 games remaining in the 2025-2026 season, Detroit is putting the final touches on one of the greatest two-year turnarounds in NBA history. Two years after winning just 14 games, the Pistons qualified for the 2025 playoffs, where they won their first postseason game since 2008, and are on track to end the 2025-2026 season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons are in control of their own destiny at this point, an unfamiliar position in the modern NBA. The last time it entered the playoffs with the No. 1 seed, Detroit made it to the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the Tim Duncan and Tony Parker-led San Antonio Spurs in 2007.

While the Pistons remain in the driver's seat, they still approached the 2026 NBA trade deadline with a loaded checklist. Detroit accomplished its main objective, but whether its new roster improves its championship outlook remains to be seen.

Pistons' 2026 NBA trade deadline moves

The Pistons did not have to make any moves at the 2026 NBA trade deadline, but they made one anyway. President Trajan Langdon's primary goal was clearly to sell Jaden Ivey's expiring contract, which is what Detroit's lone move at the deadline accomplished.

The Pistons' only move of the week was a three-team deal that sent Ivey to the Chicago Bulls, while netting Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric in return. Detroit also orchestrated a 2026 first-round pick swap with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is top-19 protected, to complete the deal.

Chicago also acquired veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr. from the Timberwolves in exchange for cash. However, in a bizarre sequence of events, the Bulls traded Conley to the Charlotte Hornets, who subsequently waived him, and the 38-year-old is expected to re-sign with Minnesota.

Detroit has already released Saric, but Huerter is sticking with the team. The eighth-year guard is functionally replacing Ivey in the rotation, averaging 9.0 minutes in his first three games in Motor City.

Huerter is also on an expiring deal and will hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason. His contract is bigger than that of Ivey, making the deal a net loss, but Detroit has the streaky shooter on a low-risk, prove-it deal for the rest of the season.

Pistons fans might have wanted to see a better return for Ivey, but there is no danger in this deal.

Pistons' 2026 NBA trade deadline grade

Kevin Huerter is not nearly as effective as Jaden Ivey, but the goal was never to find an upgrade. Detroit simply wanted to sell high on Ivey, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Ivey, who started just two games in 2025-2026, has not been part of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's vision since his return from a gruesome leg injury and likely would not have re-signed.

Adding Huerter is a low-risk move, considering the Pistons planned to lose Ivey anyway. The 6-foot-6 three-and-D wing also addressed a need for the team on paper.

While the Pistons have been one of the most efficient offenses all season, they have lacked consistent perimeter shooting. They have hit just 34.8 percent of their three-point looks as a team, 22nd in the league.

Huerter, a career 37 percent shooter from deep, can help in that department. He has struggled with his shot this season, shooting just 31.4 percent from downtown in 41 games with the Bulls, but the hope was that number would improve as he gets better looks off the drive-and-kick action that Detroit thrives on.

Huerter has yet to hit a three-pointer in his first three games with the Pistons, going 0-for-6 since the trade. The early returns have not been there, but Huerter has time to acclimate to his new situation with the All-Star break approaching.

With the Timberwolves currently sixth in the Western Conference, the Pistons are likely to acquire their 2026 first-round pick, which will be a slight improvement over their own.

If Huerter pans out, he will be a solid addition to the Pistons' rotation down the stretch of the regular season. Even if he doesn't, Detroit has nothing to lose with him leaving in the offseason.

Grade: B-