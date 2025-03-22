Over the past few years, there's been a growing trend of NBA players making appearances in WWE.

Tyrese Halburton has appeared on multiple shows, from the main roster to NXT. Jalen Brunson has done the same, taking part in a mini-feud with the Indiana Pacers star, with LA Knight and Logan Paul serving as their champions. And Joel Embiid's propensity for the DX Chop has drawn verbal endorsements from Triple H.

Could first-year Detroit Pistons All-Pro guard Cade Cunningham be the next in this growing line of hoopers to give the squared circle a try? Well, in an interview with sports and entertainment journalist Landon Buford, fans got their answer, with the pride of Oklahoma State letting it be known that he would love to do something with the company at some point in the future.

“Yeah, it is possible for sure. I think WWE is fire,” Cunningham declared. “I grew up loving WWE… I would be down to do it for sure.”

Now, as George Kittle and John Lynch pointed out around his surprise WrestleMania 39 appearance, the prospects of an NBA player, especially one on a max contract, actually duking it out in a WWE ring is pretty much zero, as they have contracts that expressly prohibit such dangerous physical activities away from work.

With that being said, WWE has found ways around that in the past, with Travis Scott's appearance at the Elimination Chamber cementing his place in WWE history forever for being in the ring when John Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes. With the promotion coming to Detroit rather often, who knows? All it takes is for the Pistons to be home but off on the same night as the next RAW, SmackDown, or PLE appearance at the Little Caesars Arena and Cunningham could be in the crowd, interviewed backstage, or given a chance to cut a promo in the ring, inlisting his favorite Superstar to fight his battle if it comes to that.

As one of the true rising stars of the NBA, Cunningham will only get more and more popular as his Pistons play more nationally televised games, especially when the playoffs roll around. When fans watch his game and become enchanted by JB Bickerstaff's squad, who knows, maybe WWE will make a stronger push to get in on the ground floor of the Cunningham come-up.