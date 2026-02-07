Daniss Jenkins pulled off a buzzer-beating shot in the Detroit Pistons' matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Jenkins is halfway through the second season of his NBA career with the Pistons. He has carved up a role as a key guy off the bench, making solid contributions on both sides of the ball.

Jenkins showed off his qualities with a great highlight to end the first quarter. He had the ball with less than four seconds remaining in the period as he fired the 3-pointer over Jordan Clarkson, splashing it in convincing fashion.

DANISS JENKINS BEATS THE BUZZER FROM DEEP 🚨 pic.twitter.com/G3KOAQuB2y — Pistons Nation (@PistonsNationCP) February 7, 2026

How Daniss Jenkins, Pistons played 1st half against Knicks

It was an impressive highlight for Daniss Jenkins to add to his collection, helping the Pistons boast a convincing 63-42 lead over the Knicks at halftime.

Detroit got off to a strong start on both sides of the ball, taking a 28-17 lead after the first quarter. Even though New York recovered on the offensive side of the ball, the hosts responded by having a better scoring performance in the second period.

Perimeter shooting, rebounding and stocks (steals and blocks) have made a big difference throughout the game so far. The Pistons lead in all three categories after making 10 3-pointers, securing 24 rebounds and recording nine stocks. It hasn't been the same for the Knicks after converting five triples, grabbing 18 rebounds and making three stocks.

Two players have scored in double-digits for Detroit so far, including Jenkins. He has 11 points, three rebounds and two assists on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. Cade Cunningham comes next with 11 points and four rebounds, Isaiah Stewart has eight points and two rebounds, while Javonte Green put up eight points and two steals.

Following their matchup against the Knicks, the Pistons will prepare for their next contest. They are on the road when they face the red-hot Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. ET.