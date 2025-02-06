The Detroit Pistons just got help in their backcourt, as Dennis Schroder is landing with the team as a part of the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, according to reporter Omari Sankofa II.

Schroder was originally traded to the Utah Jazz, and there were reports that he would be rerouted to another team. The Pistons seem like the perfect team for Schroder, and now they have a backup who can come in when Cade Cunningham goes to the bench.

Schroder was traded to the Warriors earlier in the season in a move to improve their roster. That move didn't help them much, and they had continued to be in trade talks involving almost every available superstar. Jimmy Butler was one of those players, and he had been connected with the Warriors since requesting a trade from the Miami Heat.

The Warriors finally made the deal, and Schroder found himself being dealt again.

Schroder has been one of the better backup guards in the league over the past few years, and he adds speed and solid shooting to the Pistons. The team has been playing well this season and is finally meshing together, and Schroder can help build on that chemistry.

The Pistons have a chance to continue to move up the Eastern Conference with the teams being so tight, and all it takes is for them to go on one winning streak, and they could be in the top-six. Health will play a big factor in what they do, but for the most part, the Pistons have been able to stay durable this season.

Schroder is averaging 14.4 points and over five assists during the season, and he can help take the Pistons to another level if he can fit into the system that they have in place.