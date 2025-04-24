The Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks will go head-to-head in Game 3 of their NBA playoffs series on Thursday night. The series is currently tied 1-1. Detroit has two players listed on the injury report heading into the contest.

According to the NBA injury report, Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture while Isaiah Stewart is questionable due to right knee inflammation. The Knicks, meanwhile, don't have any players listed on the injury report.

The Pistons defeated the Knicks by a final score of 100-94 in Game 2. It was a pivotal victory for Detroit. Detroit can capture the momentum of the series with a second consecutive win on Thursday night.

The Knicks will be prepared to bounce back, though. Pistons center Isaiah Stewart's final injury status will be important for determining the outcome of Game 3.

The 23-year-old is listed as questionable for Thursday night as aforementioned. He averaged 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per outing across 72 regular season games played. Stewart's final injury status won't make or break Detroit's chances of earning a win, but having him on the floor would benefit the team without question.

The series has been quite competitive overall up to this point. Both of these Eastern Conference teams have realistic chances of getting the job done. It certainly would not be surprising to see the series end up lasting six or seven games.

In the end, the Knicks expect to take care of business. Playing on the road in Detroit won't be easy in Games 3 and 4, however. The Pistons need to take advantage of playing at home. Recording at least one win will be mandatory for them, but earning two wins at home would completely shift the momentum of the series to say the least.

The Pistons will host the Knicks for Game 3 at 7 PM EST on Thursday night.