The New York Knicks started Game 2 out poorly. Other than Karl-Anthony Towns, everyone played below what they are capable of through the first quarter—and the Knicks shot an atrocious 0-for-8 on 3-pointers in that period. The poor play continued for most of the remainder of the game. Save for a run that came up just short of a win, the Knicks were lost offensively, with no creative ways to manufacture offense.

Before we get too far, it's important to point out that the referees didn’t help the Knicks, which coach Tom Thibodeau alluded to after the game. The Pistons shot 14 free throws in the first half. The Knicks shot two. And the Knicks ended the game with 15 fewer free throws, despite an equally physical game being played on both ends of the floor. It's hard to win like that.

But the Knicks can't blame the referees. Those things happen. And players must persevere through. Let's identify three things that the Knicks must fix before Game 3 if they hope to take a 2-1 series lead.

Jalen Brunson must strike a better balance

Jalen Brunson played a good game,. He scored 37 points and dished out seven assist (and turned the ball over six times). He hit big shots down the stretch, and he nearly saved the day. But he also failed to get his team involved. Specifically, Karl-Anthony Towns, who made $50 million this season, took zero attempts in the fourth quarter. And that is inexcusable.

Granted, the responsibility has to be shared with Towns. He must demand the ball. But it's also the responsibility of the point guard—and the coach—to get others involved. Instead, Brunson was more concerned with the referees. And being the hero, or so it seemed.

As the Knicks best scorer, Brunson must strike a delicate balance. He must score the basketball and keep teammates engaged. That's very difficult to achieve. It's something only the greats successfully navigate. But it's what the Knicks need from him. And they need it in Game 3.

Knicks' reserves failed to shift tide; Tom Thibodeau failed to use them correctly

The Knicks' reserves were entirely ineffective in Game 2. Miles McBride scored eight points. But that's all they got from all four reserves. They did contribute a total of four turnovers, though. Comparatively, the Knicks bench scored 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks in Game 1

Mitchell Robinson was surprisingly limited. But he also played only 20 minutes. That isn't very different from Game 1 (18 minutes). However, the Knicks lost the rebounding battle 48-34. Robinson could have helped.

Cam Payne's was also muted, but for a different reason. Payne picked up three early fouls—and then Thibodeau seemed to forget about him. Despite having an incredible impact in Game 1, where he scored 14 points, Payne played only four minutes in Game 2.

Payne's knack for knocking down big shots and his intensity could have helped, as well. Maybe he'll play a bigger role (again) in Game 3—and he'll probably have to if the Knicks hope to win.

Knicks need more from secondary stars

Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges combined for 29 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. That would be great if it were only one of their stat lines. It's not great for both.

Hart was especially ineffective. He scored only 10 points on 2-for-6 shooting. Granted, Hart is not someone for whom you draw up plays. He's a momentum guy. But he looked hesitant to shoot down the stretch. And the Knicks are going to need Hart from the 2024 first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers— when he made 43 percent of his 3-pointers—not the one we've seen so far this postseason.

Bridges was better than Hart. He scored 19 points on 8-for-18 shooting. But he missed two big (and open) 3-pointers down the stretch that would have tied the game. So, the Knicks don't necessarily need Bridges to do more throughout the game. But they do need him to hit open shots, especially with the game on the line.

New York hasn't looked great for much of the first two games. In fact, if you ignore the fourth quarters of both games, they look down right bad. But the series is tied 1-1. And they probably withstood the Pistons best shot in Game 2. Now, it's time for the Knicks to go on the offensive. And how Thibodeau responds and reacts will be telling in terms of how much the team is capable of this postseason, as well as how long he might be around as the team's head coach.