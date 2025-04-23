The New York Knicks suffered a tough 100-94 Game 2 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night that tied the series up 1-1. It was a close contest throughout that New York just let fall through its fingertips. Leading up to Game 3 in Detroit, New York head coach Tom Thibodeau brushed off the recent loss and sounded optimistic about what's ahead.

During a press conference, the Knicks' head coach was asked about adjusting the scheme as the series against the Pistons continues. According to Ian Begley of SNYtv, Thibodeau explained that he liked how his team played in Game 2 and that he believes the guys will adjust accordingly in Game 3.

“I think when you look at it in totality, the game is 97-94 and Mikal [Bridges]has an open 3 with 11 seconds to go. And he shot it great, it just didn’t go in. It was a great play by Jalen [Brunson] to Mikal; Mikal did a great job moving without the ball. So if that shot goes in, we're probably not talking about the other stuff. But that's playoff basketball. And then, what do you learn from the game, and how do you reset and get ready for the next one? And I think all that stuff is important. Each game, take what happened in the previous game, study, and get ready for the next one.”

Game 2 was close throughout, but the Knicks just could never close the gap entirely. Jalen Brunson had a huge performance that helped keep the game close throughout. The 28-year-old point guard led both teams in points with 37 while also recording three rebounds and seven assists.

Game 3 tips off on Thursday night, and the Knicks hope to regain a lead in the series over the Pistons that evening. This season marks the third consecutive year in which New York has made an appearance in the postseason under Tom Thibodeau. The team has made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in the past two years as the franchise aims to win its first championship since 1973.