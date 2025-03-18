The Detroit Pistons flipped the switch back to their victorious ways after dropping their last two contests at Little Caesars Arena. Their 127-81 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans registered a historic achievement for the Pistons. Not only did Detroit earn its biggest blowout of the season, but it also became the second-biggest road win in franchise history (52, January 31, 2003, vs. Boston Celtics).

There was plenty of urgency for a momentum shift after an emotional finish against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke on the team's ability to bounce back and regroup collectively for a victory during the postgame media questioning.

“This group has a grit to it. They've got a mental and physical toughness and a togetherness that allows them to see things, understand what's in front of us, and then go out and do it together,” Bickerstaff stated via Coty Davis of the Detroit News. “They don't want to disappoint each other. They don't want to let each other down. They know when it's time and how much they trust each other. That trust leads to that chemistry, and when you mix in the execution, it leads to success.”

Detroit maintained control of the matchup from the opening quarter, and New Orleans never carried a lead. The Pistons' defensive focus held the Pelicans to only 13 first-quarter points and 32 by halftime. That generated defense helped create 23 fast break points for the Pistons. Detroit also returned back to their unselfish style of offense with 33 assists as a team.

Bounceback performance for Cade Cunningham

All-Star guard Cade Cunningham was one of the biggest talking points of the chaotic loss to the Thunder last weekend. The officials ejected Cunningham after assessing two technical fouls in the third quarter. After only scoring 11 points on 5-of-18 shooting last game, the breakout star returned back to form against the Pelicans.

The Pistons' franchise leader scored 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and distributed eight assists. Bickerstaff was able to rest his star guard the entire fourth quarter, as he only played 29 minutes against the Pelicans.

Detroit received a major spark off the bench with a season-best scoring performance from forward Simone Fontecchio. The 29-year-old swingman put up 23 points in 22 minutes. Fontecchio was lights out, knocking down 9-of-10 shots from the field and hitting all five 3-point attempts for the Pistons.

Jaden Ivey continues progression in his recovery

The Pistons' postseason push has mostly been occurring while their starting combo guard Jaden Ivey has been recovering since January. Ivey suffered a nasty leg injury during a loose ball chase down against the Orlando Magic. There was a glimpse of hope provided on Ivey's Instagram when sharing how his recovery has been going.

Ivey shared a video of himself shooting around at the Pistons' practice facility. While no timetable has been provided on his return, Ivey remained hopeful during practice on Thursday of returning to the court as soon as possible.

“I miss coming in here getting shots up and getting my work in after practice. I miss preparing for a game and preparing my mind for a battle. That part I miss, and I'm itching to get back,” Ivey stated. “I haven't been able to be in this situation yet of playing meaningful basketball. Lord willing when I get back I'll be able to be in this atmosphere and this environment.”