The Detroit Pistons extended their winning streak to three games with a dominant 132-92 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, opening their four-game homestand in historic fashion. The Pistons built a 42-point halftime lead, setting a franchise record with a 71-29 advantage at the break, according to ESPN.

Following the blowout win, the Pistons' social media team took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mock their opponent, posting:

“whew… that was close”

The post added to Detroit’s celebration after one of its most complete performances of the season. The Pistons had six players score at least 14 points, with Malik Beasley leading the way with 24 points, two rebounds, and a steal. Beasley shot 7-for-10 from three-point range in just 16 minutes of action.

Malik Beasley’s record-setting night and Cade Cunningham’s leadership power Pistons’ rout of Bulls

Beasley also made history in the win, setting the Pistons’ single-season record for three-pointers made with 212, surpassing Saddiq Bey’s previous mark of 211 from the 2021-22 season. Additionally, he became just the sixth player in NBA history to record 200 or more three-pointers in four consecutive seasons from 2021-25.

The veteran sharpshooter has been an integral part of Detroit’s offensive success this season, averaging 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc across 54 contests.

Cade Cunningham also delivered another standout performance, finishing with 20 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and a block. The Pistons’ All-Star shot 9-for-14 from the field and recorded a team-high plus/minus of +34.

Cunningham has played a crucial role in Detroit’s resurgence this season, averaging 25.3 points, 9.4 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from three across 49 contests. His strong play earned him his first career All-Star selection, making him the franchise’s first All-Star since Blake Griffin in 2018-19.

With the win, the Pistons improved to 28-26 and climbed to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will have an opportunity to extend their winning streak and sweep the back-to-back set when they face the Bulls again on Wednesday night before heading into the All-Star break in San Francisco.