Cade Cunningham powered the Detroit Pistons to a dominant 132-92 victory over the Chicago Bulls on the road Tuesday.

By reaching his 20th point against Chicago, Cade Cunningham (187 career games) became the third-fastest player in NBA history to record 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,300 assists, trailing only Oscar Robertson (131 games) and Luka Dončić (169).

The Pistons dominated the Bulls, delivering a statement win while handing Chicago a humiliating loss. Detroit controlled every aspect of the game—offense, defense, and even record-breaking moments—making this a performance worth rewatching. They never trailed, shot 53.1 percent from the field, and built a lead as large as 49 points.

Cade Cunningham set up Ausar Thompson for aggressive drives to the rim as Detroit opened with a commanding 16-6 run. The Pistons maintained their intensity throughout the first quarter, building a 34-18 lead. Cunningham’s elite court vision was on full display, dishing out six early assists.

The Pistons completely dismantling the Bulls

Detroit completely took over in the second quarter, outscoring Chicago by a staggering 26 points. By halftime, they held a historic 71-29 lead—their largest in franchise history. Detroit shot 57% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with Ausar Thompson leading the way with 14 points on a flawless 6-for-6 shooting. Cade Cunningham added 11 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.

Cunningham extended his streak of 20-point games to six while also maintaining his playmaking consistency. He has now recorded at least five assists in 35 straight games.

The Pistons’ bench alone outscored the entire Bulls squad, as Chicago struggled mightily, shooting just 12-for-52 (23%) from the field and a brutal 1-for-23 (4%) from deep.

Detroit outscored Chicago 34-30 in the third quarter, but the biggest moment belonged to Malik Beasley. He tied Saddiq Bey’s franchise record for the most three-pointers in a single season, then quickly claimed the franchise record. On the first possession of the fourth quarter, Beasley knocked down another three, bringing his season total to 212.

Beasley paced the Pistons with 24 points, sinking seven threes along the way. Tobias Harris contributed 18 points, while Ausar Thompson added 16. Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser chipped in 14 apiece for Detroit. Jalen Duren controlled the glass with a game-high 11 rebounds.

Detroit's efficient outing

The Pistons had six players reach double figures while shooting 53% overall and 44% from beyond the arc. No one played more than 27 minutes, a key advantage with the second game of a back-to-back looming.

Detroit extended its winning streak to three games and has now taken five of its last seven. The Pistons matched their season-best defensive effort in points allowed, holding the Bulls to 35 percent shooting. Chicago struggled from deep, hitting just 10 of 47 attempts.

The Pistons wrap up its back-to-back against Chicago on Wednesday, closing out a two-game series at the United Center before heading into the All-Star break. The Pistons will pick up their road trip against the Spurs on Feb. 21, with tip-off against the Bulls set for 8 p.m.