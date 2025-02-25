A long-awaited celebration erupted in Monday night as the Detroit Pistons finally ended a 10-year drought, per NBA on ESPN. The Pistons finished last season with the worst record in the NBA, but have turned things around in a massive way. Detroit (32-26) has already doubled their win total from last year.

Their seven-game win streak is the longest since Dec. 26, 2014, to Jan. 7, 2015. The Pistons' current record marks their best 58-game start since 2007-08, the last year they won a playoff game. The win against the Clippers was another big step in their resurgence, with Cade Cunningham leading the charge. Cunningham had 32 points and nine rebounds, while Jalen Duren added 12 points and 19 rebounds, showcasing the team’s growing strength.

Fans across the basketball world erupted with reactions on Monday night. Many highlighted the tumultuous time Detroit fans have had over the years. Furthermore, they expressed excitement about the team's prospects in 2024-25.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This win streak is especially impressive given the Pistons’ rough 2023-24 season. After key injuries and struggles on both ends of the floor, they were left with much to prove. But under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit has become a more cohesive and determined unit. Cunningham, in particular, has stepped up as the team’s leader, carrying Detroit through tight games. Duren has been a force on the glass, his presence helping the Pistons gain crucial second-chance opportunities.

The Pistons’ defense has also seen marked improvement, which has been crucial in their recent success. What was once a liability has become a strength as Detroit has started to consistently lock down opponents. Their victory over the Clippers, in particular, showcased their defensive ability, stifling the Clippers’ offense when it mattered most.

Fans in Detroit, who have suffered through years of mediocrity, are finally beginning to believe in the team’s future. The Pistons’ recent success, marked by their best 58-game record in years, is a hopeful sign for what’s to come. If they maintain this momentum, a return to the playoffs could be within reach, and the Pistons may once again be a force in the postseason.

For now, Detroit looks to keep the streak alive and focus on pushing forward, ready to make their mark on the rest of the season.