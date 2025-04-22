The drought is finally over, Detroit Pistons fans! The Pistons took down the New York Knicks on the road on Monday night to even up the series at two apiece, and it was the first Pistons playoff win since 2008. It wasn't easy, but the Pistons outlasted the Knicks in a great battle that came down to the wire to end the long playoff drought. The Knicks nearly pulled off an impressive late comeback, but the Pistons made the winning plays down the stretch to earn the 100-94 win.

Coming into this game, the Pistons had lost their last 15 playoff games. That includes Saturday's game one loss in which Detroit had an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter before surrendering a 21-0 run. It's safe to say that Pistons fans are feeling good after their first playoff win in 17 years.

“FINALLY! After 17 YEARS (May 26,2008)— Pistons get a PLAY0FF WIN! In NYC tie series 1-1,” one fan said. “U see the Cade numbers. HUGE! #NYKnicks no 4thQ magic tonight. Schroder 20 off the bench. Detroit 28 FT's to NYK 16. S0… this goes to LCA for Game 3 Thursday. THAT joint gonna be.. L0UD!”

A lot of Pistons fans are barely even old enough to remember the last time the team won a playoff game.

“The Pistons have won a playoff game for the first time since I was 10 years old,” another fan posted. “I can’t believe this is my life.”

Pistons fans were not happy with the way that the game was officiated and specifically the style of play from Jalen Brunson. Still, Detroit got the win.

“The refs were so badly in favor of the Knicks,” another fan wrote. “Brunson was getting away with elbows and hooking and pushing. The refs sucked. Pistons still pulled it out. This is what makes the NBA unwatchable.”

Pistons fans don't like Jalen Brunson right now, and the rest of the NBA world is feeling the same way.

“I haven’t seen a single positive thing said about Brunson on this app,” one fan posted. “Not even just Pistons fans. That’s how I know he’s a real loser.”

Now, the Pistons have home-court advantage in the series. If the series goes to seven games, three will be played in Detroit and two will be in New York. The scenes at Little Ceasars Arena on Thursday are going to be special.

“LCA better be rocking for Game 3,” a fan wrote. “Still not sold on the Pistons moving downtown—fans at the Palace would’ve had that place lit. Time to prove this move was worth it. Oh, and bring back the old school intro #Pistons #Game3 #BackToWork.”

With the series tied 1-1, the Pistons are feeling good heading back to Detroit. They very realistically could be up 2-0 after they let game slip away late, but leaving New York with one win is still huge. Detroit a chance to take control of this series back home.