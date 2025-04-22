The Detroit Pistons watched Cade Cunningham rattle Madison Square Garden. And trend online with his viscous throw down against the New York Knicks Monday.

Cunningham took a tipped rebound close to the Knicks' half court logo. He proceeded to accelerate coast-to-coast toward the Pistons' hoop. Then he pulled an uncanny behind-the-back slam with one hand.

CADE COMING THROUGH!! The Pistons star takes it coast-to-coast and goes behind-the-back along the way 😮‍💨 DET leading NYK midway through 3 in Game 2 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/M70NMda8Rv — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cunningham lost Mikal Bridges of the Knicks while on his way to the basket. Bridges fell forward toward his right after Cunningham went behind his back on the dribble. Josh Hart was unable to execute the block either — as he mistimed his jump against Cunningham.

The 23-year-old previously struggled at the Garden. Cunningham sounded off about the Knicks' harsh treatment after the game one loss. He settled for only 21 points.

That thunderous dunk sparked multiple reactions from excited NBA and Pistons fans.

Reactions for Pistons' Cade Cunningham surfaces following epic dunk

The Pistons' X account replayed the epic moment. Except the admin went with a slow motion effect for the thunderous throw down.

CADE PARKER CUNNINGHAM 💪 pic.twitter.com/Xw1Y4R2kqq — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bleacher Report chimed in as well. The B/R account called the dunk “smooth move and slam” while adding the hammer emoji.

The Covers X account also joined in on the reaction party for Cunningham. Covers shared how Cunningham was “putting on a clinic” while adding he scored 29 points through three quarters.

Cunningham delivered his first career 30-point playoff game before the fourth quarter. He then engaged in an epic back-and-forth with Jalen Brunson of the Knicks late in the fourth. Cunningham scored four points off free throws between the 7:42 mark and 4:17. Brunson led a late charge for the host Knicks — even helping briefly tie the game up at 94.

Detroit pulled away with 1:15 left. The Pistons went on a 6-0 run to lead 100-94. The visitors went on to take game two and even the series.

Cunningham this time helped join the Pistons in preventing an epic 21-0 run by the Knicks. That meltdown ultimately swung New York's way. Cunningham led the way with 33 points in the second game. And delivered the most viral moment of the evening.