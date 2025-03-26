The historic turnaround of the Detroit Pistons continues to impress this season. Tuesday night's blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs finished with a final score of 122-96. This Pistons' win moved their record to 41-32, cementing at least a .500 mark for the first time since 2018-19.

Detroit stayed in control against San Antonio the entire game and led by as many as 30 points, and its defensive execution served as a major catalyst for the victory.

The Pistons locked in early by limiting the Spurs to only 12 points during the second quarter. That consistency stayed intact for the rest of the game, holding San Antonio to just 36.3% shooting from the field and 31.8% from three.

The Pistons' offensive performance was an impactful complement on the way to their double-digit win. Detroit played in a cohesive groove, racking up 33 assists on 44 field goals.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff emphasized how proud he was of the team sticking to their identity during the postgame media session.

“It was purposeful. This has been the conversation that we've been having about our habits and how important those habits are, and that no matter what we do, no matter what the results, we play to our standard. I thought tonight, the guys paid attention to detail,” Bickerstaff explained. “They were locked in their execution. Their effort was great. It got off to a little bit of a shaky start to where they were getting a bunch of catch-and-shoot threes, but I think after that, we did a great job of limiting their catch-and-shoot threes, making them put the ball on the floor more. The guys did a great job of rotating and protecting one another again.”

The turnaround of the Pistons franchise has become one of the most significant stories throughout the entire NBA. Bickerstaff addressed the team's mindset regarding the achievement of solidifying a .500 record for the first time in years.

“The team is so locked in right now, they’re only focused on the moment that’s in front of them. I think that’s been part of the reason why they’ve been able to grow and develop, because they just take the challenge that’s in front of them,” Bickerstaff said. “They don’t look down the road or at those big picture things. I think their focus is just being dialed in to whatever challenge that’s in front of them and how we prepare for these last nine games.”

Detroit remains in control of the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Defeating the Spurs brought their slim margin behind the No. 5 seed Milwaukee Bucks down to a half a game.

Marcus Sasser remains hot for the Pistons

The team effort of the Pistons featured another breakout performance by backup point guard Marcus Sasser. Detroit came into the matchup without All-Star guard Cade Cunningham and Sasser filled the void with no problem.

Sasser led all scorers by putting up a career-high 27 points in 25 minutes off the bench. The second-year guard is arguably having his most impactful stretch for the Pistons over the past two games and has been a big reason for their success with Cunningham out.

Sasser spoke on the performance of the bench and how they have impacted the last few games with the media.

“I feel like that’s just kind of our job,” Sasser said. “Come in and provide some energy, change the game, be a spark. Pick up full court, get all the loose balls, just pick up the pace of the game. So, I feel like that’s just our job, coming off the bench and just trying to provide that spark.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. returns to the lineup

The Pistons received a useful boost in depth with the return of veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. He returned to the starting lineup against the Spurs after turning his ankle against the Dallas Mavericks last Friday. Hardaway made his impact felt with 12 points in 25 minutes for the Pistons.

Forward Tobias Harris chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds for Detroit as well. Front court members Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren added 14 points a piece as well, and shooting guard Malik Beasley returned back to his backup role and scored 13 points for the Pistons as a reserve in the win.