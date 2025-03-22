DALLAS — Tim Hardaway Jr. exited with an apparent injury against his former team on Friday night. With the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks going head-to-head, Hardaway suffered the injury scare in the middle of the second quarter. He was ultimately helped off the floor and exited to the locker room after what appeared to be an ankle concern.

Related Detroit Pistons NewsArticle continues below
Malik Beasley shows off new girlfriend amid Montana Yao divorce
Malik Beasley shows off new girlfriend amid Montana Yao divorce
Pistons Mavericks prediction, odds, pick, NBA odds
Pistons vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, pick, spread – 3/21/2025
Pistons' Cade Cunningham with star emojis around him at Little Caesars Arena
Pistons star Cade Cunningham’s ‘blessing’ message after epic game winner vs. Heat

The Pistons are obviously hopeful that the injury is not serious. Updates will be provided as they are made available.