DALLAS — Tim Hardaway Jr. exited with an apparent injury against his former team on Friday night. With the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks going head-to-head, Hardaway suffered the injury scare in the middle of the second quarter. He was ultimately helped off the floor and exited to the locker room after what appeared to be an ankle concern.

Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. just exited the game while being helped off the floor. https://t.co/a1ySR266ih pic.twitter.com/f4JMohp0L4 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Pistons are obviously hopeful that the injury is not serious. Updates will be provided as they are made available.