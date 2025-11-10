The Detroit Pistons continue to impress in the 2025-26 NBA season. When it looked as though they were going to see their win streak end on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, Jalen Duren and company went down to work and erased a double-digit halftime deficit to score a 111-108 victory at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

With the win, the Pistons have now won six games in a row and improved their record to 8-2 — the best in the Eastern Conference through Sunday. Only the reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder have more wins at the moment than Detroit, which fed off the incredible performances of Duren and Cade Cunningham to complete the come-from-behind win over the Sixers.

Another positive takeaway for the Pistons from their latest win relates to Duren's big evening.

“The Pistons are now 10-0 during the last two seasons when Jalen Duren scores 20+ points,” shared Keith Black Trudeau of Bad Boys & Beyond via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 21-year-old Duren finished the game with 21 points on an 8-for-11 shooting from the floor to go along with 16 rebounds. The former Memphis Tigers star big man has been a monster on the glass this season, especially of late. Over his last three outings, Duren has amassed a total of 49 rebounds. That stretch includes his 22-rebound performance in a 114-103 victory against the Utah Jazz on the road last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cunningham had a double-double of his own. coming up with 26 points and 11 assists while shooting 9-for-20 from the field.

Selected in the first round by the Pistons as the 13th overall pick at the 2022 NBA Draft, Duren is amidst his best season yet in the pros, playing a significant role in Detroit's hot start. The Pistons clearly have a good one in Duren, but it remains to be seen whether they would give him an extension down the road. Duren had his $6.48 million club option for this season picked up last October by Detroit, but he's due to be a restricted free agent by the end of the current campaign.

So far this season, Duren is averaging 19.4 points on a 65.1 field goal percentage, 11.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Up next for Duren and the Pistons is a home game versus the struggling Washington Wizards on Monday.