The Detroit Pistons are locked in on finishing out the regular season strong, now that the All-Star weekend has come and gone. Pistons stars Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren were teammates on the American team that ended up winning the festivities over the weekend, and they hope that will be a sign of things to come in the NBA playoffs in a few months.

Although the Pistons currently occupy the number one seed in the Eastern Conference by a hefty margin, many have cast doubts on their ability to carry that success over to the playoffs due to their relative lack of experience.

However, one person who doesn't buy into those concerns is none other than legendary Pistons guard Isiah Thomas.

“That’s not a concern at all,” said Thomas, per DJ Siddiqi of R.org. “They have known-how and what I mean by know-how, they know how to win. Cade Cunningham is possibly MVP of the league. They got (Jalen) Duren, who’s an All-Star. They got (Isaiah) Stewart, who could be the defensive player of the year also. They’re covered in every area they got. They got great coaching.”

Thomas also referenced the team potentially learning from their playoff loss vs the New York Knicks last spring.

“I think that the playoff experience that they got last year playing against the Knicks, they’re ready, and they’re primed to do big things,” he said.

Also helping the Pistons is the fact that they play a physical, inside-out brand of basketball that typically translates better to the postseason than more free-flowing styles of play.

While there are still concerns about the lack of perimeter shooting on Detroit's roster, the tandem of Cunningham and Duren, combined with the lessons learned from last year's postseason, could be enough to propel the Pistons on a run into May, and possibly even June.