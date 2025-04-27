The Detroit Pistons went down 3-1 in their series against the New York Knicks, but they had a chance in the final seconds to take the lead and tie the series. Cade Cunningham got the shot he probably wanted but missed, and then Tim Hardaway Jr. ended up with the ball and missed a 3-pointer that looked like he got fouled on.

When the clock hit zero, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff ran to the court and shared his frustration with the refs, but there was nothing that could be done at that point. During his post-game interview, Bickerstaff shared his thoughts on Cunningham's potential game-winner and Hardaway's shot.

“Cade got his shot. He got to his spot I trust Cade to take that shot 100 times in a row. There was contact on Tim Hardaway’s jump shot. I don’t know any way around it. There was contact on his jump shot. He left his feet,” Bickerstaff said via reporter Omari Sankofa II on X, formerly Twitter.

The Pistons had control for most of the second half of the game, but the Knicks were able to lock in and make it a game with minutes remaining. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns hit big shots down the stretch to help the Knicks take the lead late, which led the Pistons into a situation where they could've had a game-winner.

Pistons go down 3-1 to Knicks after missing game-winner

The game was physical from tip-off, and it was obvious that the refs were letting them play through the physicality. That's probably what led to the no-call on the last shot from Hardaway. Josh Hart, who made contact with Hardaway on the shot, spoke about the play after the game.

“Did I make contact with him? Yeah, I made contact with him. Was it legal? I don’t know! We’ll see in the last two minute report,” Hart said via reporter Fred Katz on X, formerly Twitter.

Crew chief David Guthrie also admitted after the game that they made the wrong call at the end of regulation.

“During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play,” Guthrie said. “After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called.”

With that missed call, the Pistons are now down 3-1, and it's going to be a tall task for them to come back in the series.