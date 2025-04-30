The Eastern Conference playoff matchup between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks is turning into must-watch television. Jalen Duren and Jalen Brunson are doing their part to try and help their team advance to the next round to face the Boston Celtics.

A funny moment happened during Game 5 when Brunson drove to the rim and earned the foul call from Duren. Brunson is very good at creating contact and drawing fouls when attacking the basket. On this occasion, Duren felt that Brunson flopped his way to a call.

Duren was caught seconds later saying, “You flopping motherf****r.”

Brunson is known to be an actor on the court. Today's NBA doesn't see it as often anymore, but players still do it. Furthermore, a good number of players in the league are fed up with players doing it, and you can see in the video that Duren didn't appreciate it.

This series has been physical since the opening game. It dates back to the regular season as well. These teams have faced each other nine times this season, and there is no part of the game plans that are hidden. The team that advances will be the team that wants it more.

Duren and the Pistons got the job done on the road at MSG in Game 5. After a controversial no-call to end Game 4, which could have seen the Pistons win and even the series, they responded to keep their season alive with a huge win. The Pistons now return to Detroit for Game 6, where they lost both times.

Winning at home in front of that Detroit crowd would be great for the sport. If the Pistons want to accomplish that, then Jalen Duren and his teammates need to not let their emotions get the best of them. If they play as they did in Game 5, then they could extend the series again and force a Game 7.