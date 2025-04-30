New York Knicks fans held their breath in the fourth quarter of Game 5 when Jalen Brunson appeared to tweak his ankle and briefly exited the court. But after the game, the All-Star guard put the concern to rest with a simple and repeated statement: “I’m fine.”

The Knicks fell 106–103 to the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden, missing a golden opportunity to close out their first-round playoff series. While Brunson did return after the scare, he never quite looked like himself. He finished with just 16 points on 4-of-16 shooting, marking his lowest scoring game of the series and a significant drop from the 28.5 points he had been averaging through the first four games.

Brunson also added five assists and three rebounds, but his efficiency and rhythm were clearly off. With the Pistons clawing back into the series after being down 3–1, the Knicks’ leader will need to bounce back quickly before Game 6 in Detroit.

His brief absence came at a crucial point in the fourth quarter. Detroit took advantage of his time on the bench to go on a short run, ultimately taking the lead and never relinquishing it. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 24 points, while rookie Ausar Thompson added 22 and played strong defense on Brunson throughout the game.

Despite the rough outing, Brunson brushed off questions about any lingering injury during his postgame media availability. He stayed composed and offered no excuses, simply reaffirming that he was healthy and ready to move forward.

New York still holds a 3–2 lead in the best-of-seven series, and the team will get another chance to eliminate the Pistons in Game 6 on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Knicks are hoping to avoid a Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden, especially after letting two straight games slip away.

Brunson’s health and performance will be key in that effort. Known for his toughness and clutch play, he has carried the Knicks through adversity all season. Now, with the Pistons building momentum and confidence, New York will need their star guard at full strength more than ever.

If Brunson’s words are any indication, he is ready. The Knicks just need to follow his lead.