Detroit Pistons' point guard Cade Cunningham has checked off another major milestone in his young NBA career. Cunningham was selected for his second consecutive NBA All-Star game and will be representing the Eastern Conference as a starter.

The fifth-year guard has been one of the biggest catalysts for the Pistons' success with a 31-10 record and the No. 1 seed in the East. Detroit has maintained its success despite injuries and tough competition all season. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff proudly echoed the sentiments of Cunningham's accomplishment before Monday's matchup against the Boston Celtics.

“I mean, that’s what we talk about all the time, that’s where the respect comes, right? When you go out in a league that’s this competitive, with guys that are this competitive, and they respect your game at that level, it just talks about exactly what he’s accomplished,” Bickerstaff stated to the media. “The impact that he’s had on the game and this team and organization, the impact that he has on his teammates, his coaches. He’s done all those things to deserve it. Again, coming from guys that you respect, it means a lot.”

Cunningham continues to shine as a breakout NBA star, averaging 25.9 points, 9.6 assists, and six rebounds per game. This production has helped lead him to his first-ever honor as an NBA All-Star starter. Cunningham becomes the first Pistons player to start an All-Star game since Allen Iverson in 2009.

Last year was Cunningham's All-Star debut as a 2025 reserve. Cunningham will now join Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and Jalen Brunson as the starting five for the Eastern Conference.

Is an All-Star spot for Pistons' Jalen Duren next?

The NBA All-Star reserves will be announced on February 1. A popular name that has been mentioned for their first All-Star selection has been Pistons center Jalen Duren.

Duren has taken a major leap offensively as a scorer, averaging a career-high 17.8 points per game. His dominance on the glass has continued, pulling down almost 11 rebounds a game. Duren has been a model of consistency with 19 double-doubles this regular season for the Pistons. Bickerstaff spoke on what it would mean to have Duren possibly being named the second Piston to the All-Star team.

“It means a lot. Part of our job is to help people's dreams come true and reach their goals. J.D. (Jalen Duren) has played at that level where he should be an All-Star. When you talk about the steps that he's taken and the numbers he's getting. Those aren't empty numbers,” Bickerstaff explained. “We need those numbers to win, and that's what should be recognized. Guys who impact winning on a high level, and J.D. has done that. The things he's done defensively, the challenges he takes on, the way that he has to play with the contact he plays through. Every night he goes out there to get the job done and help this team win.”

Seven reserves will be chosen from each conference. NBA coaches will vote and decide who the reserves will be in the game. Duren's two-way impact and Detroit's regular-season dominance make a strong case for him to be considered.

Cunningham can likely have more company for All-Star weekend in Los Angeles outside of Duren. The top teams in each conference have their head coaches included as the coach in the game. With the Pistons currently in the No. 1 seed in the East, that means Bickerstaff would be the head coach for the Eastern Conference.