The Washington Commanders have taken care of their players this offseason, while also adding new talent in free agency to help improve the team. The latest player they've extended has been a long-term piece for the team, safety and special teams ace Jeremy Reaves. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reaves played in all 17 games last season and had a career high in tackles, passes defended, and tackles for loss. He made his eighth start of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, and he finished the game with 11 tackles and one interception. When the Commanders need Reaves, he's shown that he's reliable and ready to make a play.

Reaves suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2023, but he returned to play in all 17 games in 2024.

The Commanders' defensive depth and special teams are in good hands with Reaves, and they'll most likely be making more moves throughout the offseason to improve those areas on the team. The one thing that the Commanders have been working on so far is making moves on the offensive side of the ball.

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They recently signed wide receiver Van Jefferson, and that was an area where they struggled with a lot of injuries last season. Jefferson will be behind a few receivers on the depth chart, but a veteran like him should be ready whenever his number is called.

The Commanders also added a few running backs in free agency, and it won't be a surprise if they select one in the NFL Draft to round out the group. The goal should be to put as much talent around Jayden Daniels next season, while also giving him the best protection so he can avoid injuries.

The hope is that the Commanders can recapture the success they had two seasons ago when they made it to the NFC Championship Game.