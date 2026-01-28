The Detroit Pistons opened their Western Conference schedule with a 109-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets. In another collective team effort, the Pistons leaned on veteran Tobias Harris late, with clutch buckets when needed most. Harris managed to shine in a monumental spot playing in his 1,000th career game. Pistons' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been complimentary of Harris since returning to Detroit and offered more praise for his accomplishment after the victory.

“It was an awesome celebration of a huge milestone for him. For him to be playing his 1000th game tonight speaks obviously of his longevity. His ability to adapt to the game throughout the years, his durability, and his ability to be on the floor,” Bickerstaff explained to the media, via Coty M. Davis. “So, for him to have the professional game he had tonight, to hit the shots that he hit when they were needed most is just a compliment to his game and how he's been able to survive.”

Harris put together a memorable performance, leading the team with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field in 31 minutes. The 33-year-old forward also added eight rebounds to help the Pistons.

Six of those 22 came in the fourth quarter, including a crucial fadeaway jumper with 18 seconds left and two clutch free throws with two seconds in the game. Harris expressed his appreciation for the historic occasion and how it contributed to the victory.

“I just took a moment to have gratitude for the journey. To be able to be in this moment with this group and be able to be in this position in my career. It's a lot of games. It shows a lot of work, a lot of dedication to the body, and staying healthy all around. It's a real blessing,” Harris stated.

Bickerstaff has often referred to Harris as the ‘safety blanket' of this Pistons team. While Detroit had some rusty areas on offense, Harris was a reliable threat consistently in the post against the Nuggets. He spoke on his opportunities throughout the game to help put Detroit in position to win.

“Just trying to get us a good shot. Catching the ball in the low post and seeing certain times they weren't double-teaming. Just trusting my work and my instincts time after time again,” Harris explained.” My biggest thing is always whatever it takes to win, let's do it. In that moment, it's if those shots are the best looks for our team. If they send a double team and we get an open three, I'll make that play as well. It's really taking what the defense gives me and living with the result of it.”

Denver entered the game without key names like Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and others. The Pistons came into the matchup only missing forward Caris LeVert and leaned on a balanced attack by their team.

Detroit continued their strong defensive production by forcing Denver into 15 turnovers. Offensively, six different scorers finished in double-figures for the Pistons.

All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham recorded another double-double with 22 points and 11 assists. Forward Ausar Thompson and center Jalen Duren each chipped in 14 points from the starting lineup. Thompson was extremely impactful defensively with five steals and helping hold Nuggets' point guard Jamal Murray to 7-18 shooting from the field.