The Detroit Pistons fell short in a 94-93 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 4 on Sunday, and the New York Post's Knicks beat reporter called out Pistons star Cade Cunningham for his performance in the clutch.

“For the people who said Cade Cunningham is best player in this series, here's his opportunity to do something special or fold in biggest moment of series”. Bondy posted on X.

And yes, he has been the man of the series at least for the Detroit Pistons. Cunningham provided 21 points, six rebounds and 12 assists in 39 minutes during the 123-112 loss to New York in Game 1. Then he leads in a double double performance for Game 2: 33 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 42 minutes, absolute beast mode to get the win. And finally a decent performance for Game 3 with 24 points.

Being down 2-1 against a team like the Knicks, Game 4 at home was vital to try to tie the series up going back to MSG for Game 5. Cade Cunningham had the way paved for greatness in Game 4, home court, fans, the numbers, and most important, pressure from his teammates to outperform Knicks stars and get the win.

After the game, Stefan Bondy then commented on his previous post, “He folded” and the truth is, he had everything to be the best player on the court. Cade Cunningham finished the game with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double. But he had the ball in his hands in crunch time, and missed the winning shot before the controversial no-call on Josh Hart, who contested Tim Hardaway Jr.'s final 3-point attempt.

Unlike Cunningham, the Knicks sure had their guy. Karl Anthony Towns made two tight shots in the last minutes, giving the win to New York, a step-back three from almost the logo. That was exactly what Pistons needed, a star making magic in the last moments of the game.